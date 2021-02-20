Pro-wrestling superstar Terry Funk seems quite excited for the upcoming exploding barbed wire world title deathmatch at the March 7th AEW Revolution pay per view. The person running the Funker’s Twitter account has revealed that the hardcore legend has wished competitors Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega good luck for the insane bout, and adds that the match may even be a swift kick in the ass for WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon.

The tweet reads, “Just talked to Mr. Funk & he’s doing okay. He just wanted to wish @JonMoxley & @KennyOmegamanX the best of luck in their exploding barbed wire match. He says the match is a good way for

@aew to wake up Vince with a good kick in his ass. He wants you to know he’s pulling for you!”

Funk is certainly no stranger to the exploding barbed wire stipulation. He previously faced long-time rival/friend Mick Foley in the match type, as well as against Japanese legend Atsushi Onita. See his tweet below.