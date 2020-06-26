Terry Runnels Accuses Brock Lesnar of Sexual Harassment

Former WWE star Terri Runnels has once again accused Brock Lesnar of sexual harassment. Runnels previously made the claims in 2004, but she has repeated them again this month due to the “#SpeakingOut” movement on social media.

Runnels recently appeared on the KEE On Sports podcast and spoke about the alleged incident.

“I don’t have a lot of respect for Brock, I don’t think Brock respects wrestling fans,” Runnels said. “Brock did something that if it was in today’s day and time…You know. He showed his penis to me and called my name as I was walking past where he was in the dressing room and opened his towel so I could see his manly bits.

“I would have much rather him not be so disrespectful of a female that’s been in this business for as long as I have been. He knew he was gonna have a lot of power, that they were gonna give him the strap but at that point, I’d been in this business a long time. I have respect and what he did was very very wrong. From a respect standpoint, from a sexual harassment standpoint, it was wrong.”

