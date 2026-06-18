Tessa Blanchard continues to speak out about the many recent TNA Wrestling departures.

In addition to addressing her own release on CMLL Informa, the women’s wrestling star and former TNA World Champion also spoke about the TNA departures of Tommy Dreamer and Sami Callihan.

“One of the most unique minds in all of wrestling,” she began in a statement released via X (see post below). “Nobody can do what he does.”

She wasn’t done there.

“Any company would be lucky to have Sami Callihan,” she continued. “And Tommy Dreamer is someone who has always believed in his people. I am so grateful to have shared the ring and worked with him.”