Tessa Blanchard has been announced for another upcoming show as she returns to in-ring action from a lengthy hiatus.

As noted, it was revealed on Friday that Blanchard will finally return to the ring at Hurricane Pro Wrestling’s show on Saturday, July 16 at Ford Park in Beaumont, TX. The show will air live on Title Match Network, and Blanchard will headline the event against Miranda Alize. Blanchard will also be greeting fans that night for photo-ops through a $25 VIP ticket.

In an update, Blanchard has also been announced for Night 2 of Warrior Wrestling’s upcoming Stadium Series. She will work the show on Saturday, August 20 at Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, IL.

Warrior Wrestling noted that Blanchard will meet fans at the pre-show VIP Fan Fest, and she will also be wrestling that night. There is no word yet on who her opponent will be.

Tickets for the Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series can be found here. Field seating is $47.50, bleacher seats are $32.50, and the VIP Fan Fest ticket is $75. You can also purchase a Season Pass for the summer at $300, which includes seats for all 3 show and Fan Fests, more free kids per adult, a free t-shirt and 4 posters. Kids 16 and under are free with paying adult, and parking is included in the ticket price. Fans are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks.

Blanchard has not wrestled since dropping the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Title to Kylie Rae on September 12, 2020. The HPW show on July 16 will be her first match back, unless something else is announced before then.

Blanchard was scheduled to be a big part of WOW Women of Wrestling’s plans for their recent return, but she was absent from the recent trailer after reported issues behind-the-scenes. You can click here for the latest report on Tessa’s issues with WOW.

Blanchard’s pro wrestling future has been up in the air since her controversial exit from Impact Wrestling in March 2020, while she was the Impact World Champion. She has only wrestled one match since then, and that was the aforementioned title change at Warrior Wrestling’s Stadium Series Day 1 event on September 12, 2020. Blanchard’s Impact departure came months after other female wrestlers accused her of bullying and racism, which she denied. There have been rumors on Blanchard possibly working with AEW and other promotions in the last few years, but nothing ever came of those rumors, and now she’s returning to the ring on the indies.

There’s no word yet on if Blanchard is talking with any major promotions now that she’s getting back to in-ring action, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Blanchard. Below are the related tweets:

🚨🚨 !! SHE'S BACK !! 🚨🚨 Former Warrior Wrestling Women's Champion TESSA BLANCHARD Returns to Warrior on 8/20 at Night 2 of the Stadium Series. Meet her in the VIP Fan Fest and see her in action! Tickets: https://t.co/3QUoA0aEpm pic.twitter.com/NODP8UyUiE — Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) July 2, 2022

🎟VIP NOW AVAILABLE pic.twitter.com/uZgUbltVp5 — Hurricane Pro Wrestling (@HurricanePro1) July 1, 2022

HPW – Sat July 16 – @FordPark, Beaumont TX 💥 🎟 ON SALE NOW! Ticketmaster or Ford Park Box Office 🎟$15 GA

🎟$25 VIP

🎟$50 Family 4 Pack 📺@TitleMatchWN

🎨 @hee_bawn pic.twitter.com/ML3FGLcPot — Hurricane Pro Wrestling (@HurricanePro1) July 1, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.