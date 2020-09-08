Indie promotion Warrior Wrestling has announced on Twitter that former IMPACT world champion Tessa Blanchard will be working this weekend’s show in Chicago. This will be Blanchard’s first official matchup since her departure from IMPACT, which saw Blanchard relinquish the title after failing to comply with the promotion’s demands, including sending in virtual promos while she quarantined in Mexico from COVID-19. She’ll be taking on fellow IMPACT Knockout Kylie Rae. Check out the announcement below.

For 2 years, the entire Warrior Women's Division has been building to this match.

Two of the best wrestlers on Earth.

The title on the line.

Not their first clash, but maybe their last?

Can a Smile cut a Diamond?

The Main Event. Who ya got? https://t.co/DpA8VOW3fl pic.twitter.com/7yrWt1B0hF

