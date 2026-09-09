Tessa Blanchard believes she has little competition and considers herself the best wrestler in the world. On TMZ’s Inside The Ring, she paired that assessment with an acknowledgment that her performances need to justify it.

Blanchard described improving on her own previous work as a daily goal. The interview came before WH reported that MLW had removed references to her; it does not establish her current status with the promotion.

Explaining the difference between confidence and proof, Blanchard acknowledged that “saying that doesn’t make it true.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit TMZ Sports’ Inside The Ring and link back to Wrestling Headlines.