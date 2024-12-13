A well-known figure in women’s wrestling is reportedly set to return to TNA Wrestling.

As of December 12, talent across the wrestling industry believed that Tessa Blanchard was on her way back to TNA. The following day, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com reported that this was indeed the plan.

The news has left talent in AEW, WWE, and TNA in disbelief, with concerns raised about the decision. The development has been kept under wraps from much of the TNA roster and even some staff members who are typically informed about such plans.

According to sources, this secrecy was deliberate to avoid potential backlash. While some within the company maintain friendships with Blanchard, there is hope that her interactions with newer talent—who may not have prior negative experiences with her—will help mitigate tensions.

One insider suggested that Blanchard is likely to be on her “best behavior” as this represents a significant opportunity for her career.

The plan, reportedly in the works for at least two weeks, was spearheaded by a senior figure within Anthem, TNA’s parent company, despite warnings from others in the organization. Notably, the decision was not made by Carlos Silva, the newly appointed president of Anthem.

Blanchard is expected to debut next month, with plans for her to feud with Jordynne Grace and secure a victory. However, sources claim that Grace has expressed reservations about working with Blanchard. It’s also been revealed that Blanchard will return as a heel character.

Blanchard’s departure from TNA in 2020 followed accusations of using racial slurs toward La Rosa Negra and bullying other wrestlers. Although no formal apology has been publicly acknowledged, Blanchard and La Rosa Negra have been photographed together in recent years.

The allegations significantly impacted her career, making her untouchable to WWE, which had shown interest before the controversy.

AEW also passed on signing her after talent within the company objected to her joining in 2019.

Following her exit from TNA, Blanchard briefly joined WOW Wrestling, a venture that transformed into what some described as a rehabilitation project for her image. That partnership was short-lived, and she later worked in Mexico.

By 2020, Blanchard was no longer associated with the high-profile agent who had represented her earlier in her career.

Insiders believe TNA is motivated to bolster its roster amid expectations of losing key stars like “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Jordynne Grace, and Josh Alexander.

As of now, it’s unclear whether Blanchard will make an appearance at the TNA Final Resolution 2024 pay-per-view tonight, or the post-PPV taping of TNA iMPACT on Saturday night at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.

