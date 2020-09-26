Tessa Blanchard has given an update on her status via Instagram. Blanchard, whose likeness was recently used and removed from WWE Battleground, says her absence is due to her wedding and honeymoon. She adds that she’s been reflecting on some of her recent problems, including allegations that she’s a racist, and assures everyone that she’s never used racist language. She says that’s “not her.” You can read the whole post below.

The last we heard, Tessa Blanchard was a free agent who both AEW and WWE have considered pursuing. At one point, there were rumors that the WWE was considering doing a second all-women PPV, Evolution 2, which would have been a potential debut date for the third generation superstar.