Tessa Blanchard says her wrestling background adds expectations rather than removing the need to prove herself. Speaking on TMZ’s Inside The Ring, she discussed balancing her family history with an identity of her own.

She criticized performers who assume a parent’s wrestling career automatically makes them good at the job. In contrast, she praised Randy Orton, Natalya and Charlotte Flair for their work.

The interview preceded WH’s report that MLW had removed website references to her; her status remained unconfirmed. Describing her personal aim, Blanchard said she wants “to honor my family legacy, but to create my own.”

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