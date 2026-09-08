Tessa Blanchard’s advertised MLW debut has become uncertain ahead of Fightland. PWInsider reports that the company removed both its announcement about her arrival and her roster listing.

Mike Johnson reported the website changes on September 6 and said he had requested clarification from MLW. Blanchard was not listed on the promotion’s roster page when checked on September 8.

MLW previously announced that Blanchard would appear at the September 12 Fightland event at Festival Hall in Charleston, South Carolina. WrestlingHeadlines covered that announcement on September 1.

The website changes alone do not establish that Blanchard has been released or that her advertised appearance has officially been cancelled.

Sources: PWInsider | MLW roster