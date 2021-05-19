Tessa Blanchard and Daga were among those training with AEW’s Dustin Rhodes at his Rhodes Wrestling Academy in Texas this week.

As seen below, Rhodes tweeted a photo with Blanchard, Daga, Jazmin Allure and VertVixen.

He wrote, “Had some special guests come train today at @AcademyRhodes @Tess_Blanchard @Daga_wrestler @VertVixen @jazminallure”

Thanks guys for the Academy sweat!!”

Tessa responded and thanked Rhodes for having them.

“Your school is so beautiful. Thank you for opening the doors to us & for putting in work with us today. #IronSharpensIron [diamond emoji],” she wrote.

Allure also commented and plugged the AEW Dark appearance for she and VertVixen, which saw them take a loss to Big Swole and Red Velvet.

She wrote, “So grateful [blue heart emoji] [folded hands emoji] thank you @dustinrhodes @Tess_Blanchard @Daga_wrestler learned so much! Tonight tune in on @TheAEWDark to watch me and @VertVixen kill it!”

Tessa responded, “Thanks for putting in work with us today! You’re fearless.”

Vert added, “Today was so amazing [crying face emoji] [red heart emoji]. Grateful for all of these incredible people it was so much fun! [red heart emoji] Thank you so much [folded hands emoji] [red heart emoji] @dustinrhodes @Tess_Blanchard @Daga_wrestler”

Tessa wrote back, “Y’all are so good, it was great putting in work together.”

There have been a lot of recent rumors on Tessa and Daga’s futures in pro wrestling, but nothing is confirmed. Tessa has been a free agent since leaving Impact Wrestling last year.

You can see the related tweets below:

