Tessa Blanchard Released from Impact Wrestling and Stripped of Championship

According to PWInsider.com, Impact Wrestling has contacted them to confirm that Tessa Blanchard has been released from the company. Blanchard was the current Impact Wrestling champion during her release. Their official statement:

“Impact Wrestling confirmed that it has terminated its relationship with Tessa Blanchard and stripped her of the Impact Wrestling World Championship.”

Blanchard had opted not to perform for Impact since the beginning of the pandemic. She was set to return for their big Slammiversary PPV in July against four other competitors for the championship.

She was already having issues with the company after failing to send in a promo in time from her location in Mexico at the beginning of June. She was supposed to conduct a video that would appear to be a “via satellite” interview with Josh Matthews, however, she never sent the video in even though the show had already been taped. This meant that Impact had to do some last minute edits to get the segment out of the show and make up time.

Blanchard was given the option to make an appearance and forfeit the title, but they couldn’t come to an agreement. Impact decided to cut their losses and release her. Her fiance, Daga, is still under contract with Impact and it’s not known if her release will change his status.