Former IMPACT world champion Tessa Blanchard took to Twitter recently and shared a photo holding a stack of Ted DiBiase bills, a tease of the Undeniable One’s arrival in the WWE NXT brand, where the Million Dollar Man just finished a short run.

Blanchard has been a free agent in the wrestling industry for almost 14 months. News had surfaced that the NWA made her an offer earlier this summer, but the two sides could not reach an agreement. She finished her contract with IMPACT in June of last year, with rumors speculating her and fiance Daga would join AEW.

Stay tuned.