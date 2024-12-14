The rumors were, in fact, true.

A familiar face to longtime TNA Wrestling fans turned up in a surprise unadvertised appearance at the company’s year-end TNA Final Resolution 2024 pay-per-view.

During the show on Friday, December 13, Jordynne Grace was in one-on-one Knockouts action against Rosemary, when out of nowhere, she was ambushed by a mystery attacker.

The mystery person was in a big, puffed-out winter coat and ski mask, and proceeded to beat her down at ringside, and some more inside the squared circle.

Eventually, the mystery attacker removes the big coat and mask, unveiling herself to be none other than Tessa Blanchard.

Gia Miller caught up with her moments after the segment ended backstage, where Tessa claimed she is back to take what is rightfully hers, before shoving Gia and abruptly exiting Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.