Tessa Blanchard has opened up about her recent absence from TNA Wrestling, and in particular, the reason behind it happening.

And it’s a doozy!

The controversial former TNA World Champion, TNA Knockouts World Champion and current TNA Wrestling star took to her official YouTube channel on Sunday to address why she’s been off television in recent months, explaining that she stepped away to undergo cosmetic surgery.

And not just any cosmetic surgery.

In her new YouTube video, Blanchard shared that she made the decision to have breast augmentation surgery, and that she wanted to be transparent with her followers about it.

During the early portion of the video, Blanchard spoke about her inner-conflict as to whether or not to be honest with the public about it.

“I’ve been going back and forth on whether or not I wanted to share this with you all and it’s a bit personal,” she stated. “It’s vulnerable and honestly, I wasn’t really sure how it would be received, but I’ve always tried to be real with the people who follow me. So, here it is: I have decided to get a boob job.”

She emphasized that the decision was deeply personal and not motivated by outside expectations.

“This isn’t something that I’m doing for clout. This isn’t a gimmick. It’s not about trying to live up to someone else’s idea of beauty. It’s something that I’ve thought about for a long time and now I’m finally doing it, but for me.“

Blanchard went on to reveal that a mentor early in her career once told her she would need breast implants to succeed in professional wrestling.

Apparently that tidbit of information stuck with her.

Later in the video filmed around the time of her procedure, which she underwent on July 30 in Guadalajara, Mexico, she spoke about her desire to ‘control the narrative’ regarding the situation.

“I want to control the narrative on this,” she said. “That’s the whole point of this video, is to control my own narrative about it. Because there’s going to be a million people that, once something is public, anyone and everyone is allowed to have an opinion, right? I don’t want this twisted into something that it’s not. This is for me. I feel happy.”

Prior to the biggest TNA show of the year this weekend, TNA Bound For Glory, Blanchard recently wrestled her first match in nearly three months when she squared off against Lluvia at a CMLL show at Arena Mexico in Mexico City this past Friday night.

As far as TNA Wrestling is concerned, Blanchard has not wrestled for the promotion since July. She is scheduled to make her return at the TNA Bound For Glory 2025 pay-per-view this evening at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, where she will face TNA broadcast team member turned in-ring debutant Gia Miller.

