Tessa Blanchard is opening up about her decision to leave TNA Wrestling and commit fully to her future in Mexico.

As previously reported, Blanchard secured her release from TNA Wrestling on June 16, with the promotion officially confirming her departure the following day. In recent months, Blanchard had been competing more regularly for CMLL than TNA, leading to speculation about where her long-term future would lie.

Speaking on CMLL Informa, Blanchard addressed the situation directly and explained why she ultimately chose to part ways with TNA.

“The truth is, I have received a lot of messages from friends and news, and I haven’t replied to any of them yet,” Blanchard began. “I want to sort things out and set the record straight today.”

Blanchard went on to reveal that TNA had asked her to make a choice between the two promotions.

“Here, I have a life, and I feel very happy,” she continued. “The U.S. company (TNA) asked me, ‘Tessa, you need to decide whether you’re a CMLL wrestler or a TNA wrestler.’ I took my time to think it over with my dad, whom I trust very much. My life is here. I’m not just another foreigner—I’m the most Mexican Gringa.”

The former TNA Knockouts Champion made it clear that she sees her future in Mexico and believes there are still goals left for her to accomplish in CMLL.

“I have many goals to achieve here, and I already reached the top of the mountain. I won everything over there, but here I have many dreams and goals to pursue. I needed to focus my career and my life here in Mexico, and from this moment on, I’m 100% with CMLL.”