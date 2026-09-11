Tessa Blanchard will face Starlight Kid at CMLL’s September 12 event at Arena Coliseo in Mexico City. CMLL announced the singles match on September 9.

The promotion’s match graphic presents the bout as part of the build to its 93rd Aniversario event. Blanchard and Starlight Kid were also announced alongside Persephone and Mina Shirakawa for a four-way CMLL Women’s World Championship match on September 18.

Blanchard’s new booking comes after uncertainty surrounding her advertised September 12 appearance for MLW Fightland in Charleston, South Carolina. Wrestling Headlines previously reported that MLW removed her roster listing and the article announcing her arrival.

CMLL’s announcement confirms where Blanchard is now advertised to wrestle that evening. It does not provide further details about the status of her arrangement with MLW.

The Arena Coliseo show is advertised for 19:30 local time on Saturday, September 12.

Source: CMLL’s official announcement and match graphic.