Tessa Blanchard says she feels she accomplished everything available to her in TNA. Looking back on TMZ’s Inside The Ring, she expressed gratitude for the experience and the people who believed in her.

Blanchard identified her Sami Callihan rivalry as a favorite memory, crediting it with helping her grow as a babyface. She also said she continued to support friends in the company.

Her interview preceded WH’s report of MLW removing references to her, leaving her next step uncertain. Describing her outlook during the interview, Blanchard said:

“I’m ready to open a new chapter.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit TMZ Sports’ Inside The Ring and link back to Wrestling Headlines.