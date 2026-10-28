Tessa Blanchard will face Keyra in her MLW debut at Saturday Night SuperFight on November 7. MLW's October 27 announcement confirms that Keyra will also be making her first appearance for the promotion. The sold-out show airs live on VEEPS from Cicero Stadium in Chicago at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Blanchard had originally been advertised for Fightland on September 12 before MLW removed her advertising. CMLL had clarified that her MLW commitments were limited to one show. As F4WOnline notes, her November 7 appearance was subsequently announced on CMLL Informa on October 7.

Meanwhile, AMC has announced that Matt and Jeff Hardy will face SYX's Sam Shaw and Joseph Sawyer in a Slaughterhouse SYX match on the October 29 episode of TNA iMPACT. Fightful reports that the booking follows the teams' Bound For Glory meeting, which SYX won with help from Erick Redbeard.

AMC's announcement did not explain the rules for Slaughterhouse SYX. Last week's iMPACT had advertised a confrontation between the teams for October 29, before AMC named the match.