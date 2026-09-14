Tetsuya Endo discussed his goals for N-1 VICTORY 2026 in an official Pro Wrestling NOAH interview. Endo said Yuki Iino’s move to NOAH has added another source of motivation as he pursues the GHC Heavyweight Championship.

“Beating Iino to the GHC Heavyweight Championship is a motivation for me. The GHC Heavyweight Championship is waiting beyond N-1.”

Endo also addressed returning to the tournament for a second straight year and the road that begins with N-1.

“This year is different from last year. I have to show that I can get through N-1 and reach the GHC Heavyweight Championship.”

Source: Pro Wrestling NOAH’s official Tetsuya Endo interview. English quotations translated from the original Japanese publication.