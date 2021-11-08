NJPW superstar and former world champion Tetsuya Naito spoke to the NJPW press earlier today and announced his return to in-ring action following an injury he sustained during the G1 Climax 31 tournament. Naito will be returning just in time for World Tag League, where he will partner up with fellow LIJ member, SANADA. See his statement below.

‘As you all know, on September 18 in Osaka, on the first night of the G1 Climax, I injured my knee and have been off since. My G1 Climax ended with a 0-9, zero point score, a truly terrible record.