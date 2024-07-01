Tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event took place from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York and was available to fans on Bleacher Report, Youtube, TrillerTV, and traditional PPV. Here were the big news items from the show.

-Mariah May defeated Saraya to advance to the next round of the Owen Hart Memorial tournament.

-Bryan Danielson trapped Shingo Takagi in a submission and advanced to the next round of the Owen Hart Memorial tournament.

-Toni Storm retained her AEW women’s championship over Mina Shirakawa.

I’ll be the first to say it – the industry/fans aren’t giving Timeless Toni Storm enough flowers for the work she’s doing. She is on a run of a lifetime. Greatest AEW Women’s Championship reign ever, arguably greatest character in the company #ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/CgVCtNnLsg — Female Locker Room (@femalelroom) July 1, 2024

-Jack Perry emerged victorious in the ladder match to become the TNT Champion.

–As noted, Mercedes Moné won the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship to become a double-champion. Her celebration was short-lived because Britt Baker returned.

-In a shocker, Tetsuya Naito defeated Jon Moxley to become the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Naito won after hitting Destino.

Tetsuya Naito has won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. The title is coming home to Japan pic.twitter.com/RNnQ8QcTXA — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) July 1, 2024

-Swerve Strickland defeated Will Ospreay to remain AEW World Champion. Strickland was introduced to the ring by legendary rapper Jim Jones.