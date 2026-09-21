Tetsuya Naito will make a free public appearance in Kochi on October 10, one day before Pro Wrestling NOAH brings its Lethal Odyssey tour to the city. NOAH announced that Naito will be a guest at KUTV’s festival outside JR Kochi Station.

His appearance is scheduled for approximately 13:00 Japan time on the special stage at Kochi Tabi Hiroba. Admission to watch the appearance is free.

The visit will promote NOAH’s October 11 show at CHRES. According to the promotion, that event marks its first Kochi show in six years and nine months. Doors open at 16:15, with wrestling beginning at 17:00 Japan time.

Naito remains a central target for NOAH’s contenders, with Kaito Kiyomiya recently explaining why a victory over him is central to his comeback.

Sources: NOAH’s Naito appearance announcement; October 11 event information.