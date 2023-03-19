Tetsuya Naito has released his first comments since his old friend SANADA left Los Ingobernables de Japon to join up with TAICHI in NJPW.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion discussed this topic during a recent interview with the NJPW press, where he looked back on their time together in the group, which began back in 2016. Check out Naito’s full thoughts below.

On SANADA’s decision to leave LIJ:

In the quarterfinals of the New Japan Cup, I lost to SANADA. I didn’t feel much change, but his last move was very strong. Los Ingobernables de Japon is a unit that is difficult to get into, but easy to get out of. Because I don’t hold back anyone who wants to leave. SANADA decided to leave Los Ingobernables de Japon. You can do whatever you want. But I wonder about what SANADA said, ‘There’s no point in staying with Naito since I’ve already beaten him.’ Because he is going to join the unit of Taichi, whom he beat in the first round of the New Japan Cup, right? Naito, beat him, so he won’t fight with me anymore. He beats Taichi, but they will fight together from now on.

Says SANADA’s move was a bit contradictory:

Isn’t that a bit contradictory? If SANADA thinks that he can’t be the top fighter in the same unit as Naito, then he will be the third or fourth fighter from now on, right? Because, look at a guy named Shingo Takagi. Ever since he joined Los Ingobernables de Japon, he has been involved in the title fights. In my opinion, a person who can shine can shine no matter where he goes. Those who don’t shine, don’t shine anywhere. That’s what I think. Cabrón!

SANADA left LIJ earlier this week when he defeated Naito to advance in the New Japan Cup tournament.