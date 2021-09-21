New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that top superstar Tetsuya Naito sustained a knee injury during the opening match of this year’s G1 Climax 31, and will no longer be competing in the tournament going forward. All of Naito’s opponents will receive an automatic two points towards their tournament score via forfeit. Full details are below.

During his G1 Climax 31 opening match on September 18 in Osaka, Tetsuya Naito suffered an injury to his left knee.

Damage was incurred to his left meniscus and MCL. Naito is unable to compete on the remainder of the G1 Climax tour, and does not currently have a timetable for return. All his remaining tournament matches will be counted as losses via forfeit, with opponents gaining an automatic two points.

Naito’s remaining opponents will instead be competing in special singles matches, with card changes outlined below.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Naito wrestle. We appreciate your understanding and support, and wish Naito the best in his recovery.