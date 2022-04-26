NJPW superstar and former multi-time IWGP world champion Tetsuya Naito recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about the NJPW vs. AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view coming up in June, and whether or not he plans on calling out any talents to face at the show in Chicago. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he doesn’t plan on calling out any AEW stars for Forbidden Door as they all want to wrestle him:

“There is no wrestler I want to call out. The reason is simple. Wrestlers in AEW will all gather and shout, ‘I want to wrestle Tetsuya Naito!’ and ‘I want to fight Los Ingobernables de Japon!’ It isn’t hard to see this happening. It won’t take long before it does.”

Says he doesn’t plan on leaving NJPW, but if he does work in the U.S. he would go for a long time:

“I love New Japan Pro-Wrestling, so I don’t want to take a break from the game. But if I ever go abroad, I want to go for a long time. I want to wrestle in the USA, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, Australia, United Kingdom, Ireland, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Palau. I want to show Los Ingobernables de Japon to the world.”