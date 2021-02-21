Tetsuya Naito continues to deal with a knee injury.

As a result, he’s been pulled from yet another NJPW event, this time being Sunday’s show. New Japan Pro Wrestling sent out the following:

Tetsuya Naito to miss action February 22

As a result of a knee injury incurred on February 16, Tetsuya Naito has not been cleared to compete on February 22’s Road to Castle Attack card in Korakuen Hall.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Naito wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

The following change has been made to Monday’s card:

4th Match

ORIGINAL – Tetsuya Naito & SANADA vs Kota Ibushi & Tomoaki Honma

CHANGED TO – SANADA vs Tomoaki Honma

We join fans in continuing to wish naito the best in his recovery