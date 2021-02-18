New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that top company superstar Tetsuya Naito will be unable to compete in this weekend’s events in Iwate and Yamagata due to a recently sustained knee injury which has also forced the LIJ leader to sit-out the recent Road To Castle Attack show. Details, including who will replace Naito in his scheduled matchups, can be found below.

On February 16’s Road to Castle Attack, Tetsuya Naito sustained a right knee injury and as a result will be unable to compete on live events Friday February 19 in Iwate and Saturday February 20 in Yamagata.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Naito wrestle and appreciate your understanding. Further updates will be provided on Naito’s condition as they become available. We wish Tetsuya Naito the best in his recovery.

The following changes have been made to Friday and Saturday’s cards

Friday February 19

4th Match

BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi & SANADA vs Yujiro Takahashi, El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori

BUSHI & SANADA vs Yujiro Takahashi & Taiji Ishimori

5th match

SHO, Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada vs EVIL, Jay White, Chase Owens & Dick Togo

Tomoaki Honma & Kota Ibushi vs Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi

6th Match

Tomoaki Honma & Kota Ibushi vs Tetsuya Naito & Shingo Takagi

SHO, Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada vs EVIL, Jay White, Chase Owens & Dick Togo

Saturday February 20

4th Match

BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi vs Yujiro Takahashi, El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori

Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi vs Yujiro Takahashi & El Phantasmo

5th match

SHO, Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada vs EVIL, Jay White, Chase Owens & Gedo

Tomoaki Honma & Kota Ibushi vs BUSHI & SANADA

6th Match

Tomoaki Honma & Kota Ibushi vs Tetsuya Naito & SANADA

SHO, Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada vs EVIL, Jay White, Chase Owens & Gedo