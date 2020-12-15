Tokyo Sports has released their annual awards celebrating the 2020 year, with NJPW superstar Tetsuya Natio taking home this year’s MVP. The Los Ingobernables leader became the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental champion at WrestleKingdom 14 back in January, defeating long-time rival Kazuchika Okada in the main event.

Speaking of…Okada and Naito’s aforementioned showdown took home the Best Match of the year award, which became the eighth time in history that the Rainmaker has won this honor. He is now tied with Japanese legend Kenta Kobashi, but still trails Genichiro Tenryu.

Naito would hold the gold for most of the year minus a short title swap with EVIL over the summer. Fellow LIJ member Hiromu Takahashi won the Fighting Spirit Award due to his incredible comeback from a broken neck.

You can check out the full list here.