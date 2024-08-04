Today AEW aired the latest episode of its Saturday series, Collision, which saw the promotion announce a major matchup for the August 10th episode.

Thunder Rosa and Deonna Purrazzo will clash in a Texas Bull-Rope matchup, a fitting end to their rivalry that has been going on for months.

EXCLUSIVE: @thunderrosa22 continues to be pushed to her limit as she says she's UNLEASHED! pic.twitter.com/tuC0JfIwpw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 3, 2024

Then, AEW revealed that Bryan Danielson vs. Jeff Jarrett will now be contested in an Anything Goes matchup. As a reminder, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat will be a special guest for this match.

Jeff Jarrett is more than happy to help Bryan Danielson prepare for the match of his life at #AEWAllIn!

And has some special stipulations for their match THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@bryandanielson | @RealJeffJarrett pic.twitter.com/ej6Cm1wn73 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 3, 2024

Finally, Kyle Fletcher vs. MJF will now be an AEW American Championship Eliminator match.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR AUGUST 7TH DYNAMITE:

-Bryan Danielson vs. Jeff Jarrett Anything Goes (Ricky Steamboat to be a special guest)

-MJF vs. Kyle Fletcher in an AEW American Title Eliminator Match

-Bryan Keith vs. Katsuyori Shibata