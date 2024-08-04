Today AEW aired the latest episode of its Saturday series, Collision, which saw the promotion announce a major matchup for the August 10th episode.
Thunder Rosa and Deonna Purrazzo will clash in a Texas Bull-Rope matchup, a fitting end to their rivalry that has been going on for months.
EXCLUSIVE: @thunderrosa22 continues to be pushed to her limit as she says she's UNLEASHED! pic.twitter.com/tuC0JfIwpw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 3, 2024
Then, AEW revealed that Bryan Danielson vs. Jeff Jarrett will now be contested in an Anything Goes matchup. As a reminder, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat will be a special guest for this match.
Jeff Jarrett is more than happy to help Bryan Danielson prepare for the match of his life at #AEWAllIn!
And has some special stipulations for their match THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@bryandanielson | @RealJeffJarrett pic.twitter.com/ej6Cm1wn73
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 3, 2024
Finally, Kyle Fletcher vs. MJF will now be an AEW American Championship Eliminator match.
The #AEW American Champion MJF gives Kyle Fletcher an opportunity this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@kylefletcherpro | @The_MJF pic.twitter.com/v71YRZVDOk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 3, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR AUGUST 7TH DYNAMITE:
-Bryan Danielson vs. Jeff Jarrett Anything Goes (Ricky Steamboat to be a special guest)
-MJF vs. Kyle Fletcher in an AEW American Title Eliminator Match
-Bryan Keith vs. Katsuyori Shibata