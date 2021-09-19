New Japan Pro Wrestling sent out the following:

Juice vs Hikuleo Texas Bullrope Match official for Autumn Attack!

Robinson and Hikuleo’s rivalry continues in Texas September 26

This week on NJPW STRONG, Hikuleo and Juice Robinson’s violent feud continued with a brutal tables match to headline night one of Fighting Spirit Unleashed. Ultimately, despite crashing through a table himself earlier in the bout, BULLET CLUB’s Young Gun was able to be the one to drive his opponent through the furniture with an offensive maneuver, granting him victory, and evening the scoreline with Robinson after juice pinned him at Resurgence.

Yet neither Robinson nor Hikuleo are letting this issue rest. Both wanting a definitive rubber match, they will collide at STRONG tapings Sunday September 26 in Dallas/Ft.Worth Texas, and in a Texas Bullrope Match. Will this become the most violent battle in NJPW STRONG history? Witness the bout live and in person before it airs on STRONG by getting your tickets to the Curtis Culwell Center now!