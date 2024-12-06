A third championship clash has been announced for the final Ring Of Honor pay-per-view of 2024.

On this week’s episode of ROH On HonorClub, it was announced that Chris Jericho will be defending the ROH title against Matt Cardona at the upcoming ROH Final Battle 2024 special event later this month.

In an update, ROH Wrestling have also confirmed the addition of a Texas Bullrope match for the ROH World Tag-Team Championships for ROH Final Battle 2024, with The Sons Of Texas duo of Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara defending against The Righteous team of Vincent & Dutch.

Previously announced for the 12/20 ROH PPV is Red Velvet vs. “Legit” Leyla Hirsch for the ROH Women’s Television Championship.

