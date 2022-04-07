Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Boston saw Adam Cole defeat the legendary Christian Cage in singles-action, with reDRagon and Jurassic Express brawling on the outside shortly after the bout concluded.

Cole was left alone in the ring when world champion Hangman Adam Page appeared to confront him. Cole said he refused to fight Page again unless the title was on the line, but he may live to regret those words. The Hangman informed Cole that he would defend the title against him on next week’s (April 15th) live edition of Rampage…in a TEXAS DEATHMATCH.

Page successfully defended the world title against Cole at last month’s Revolution pay-per-view.