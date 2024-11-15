A “Thanksgiving Turkey Bowl Match” is coming to TNA Wrestling in two weeks time.

During the November 14 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, it was announced that a “Thanksgiving Turkey Bowl Match” will take place at TNA Turning Point 2024 on November 29, which is presented as part of WrestleCade in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Scheduled for the “Thanksgiving Turkey Bowl Match” at the 11/29 special evet are Joe Hendry, Eric Young, Hammerstone, PCO, Brian Myers and John Skyler.

The loser of the match will be forced to wear a giant turkey suit.

Also scheduled for TNA Turning Point 2024 in two weeks is Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards for the TNA World Championship.

Make sure to check back here on 11/29 for complete TNA Turning Point 2024 results from Winston-Salem, N.C.

