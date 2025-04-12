You can check out a list of the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame inductors below:

* Triple H will be inducted by Shawn Michaels, his long-time friend and D-Generation X partner.

* CM Punk will induct the WrestleMania 13 match between Steve Austin and Bret Hart, marking the first-ever WWE Immortal Moment induction.

* Lex Luger will be inducted by Diamond Dallas Page (DDP). Luger had previously expressed hopes that DDP and Sting would induct him.

* Michelle McCool will be inducted by her husband, The Undertaker.

* The Natural Disasters (Typhoon & Earthquake) have no inductors announced yet.

Angelo Dawkins has expressed excitement about the idea of facing The Hardys in a title vs. title ladder match at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on a recent edition of the “Battleground” podcast, Dawkins, one half of the WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, said he would enjoy taking on the legendary duo, who currently hold the TNA World Tag Team Titles. He said,

“Hey, yo, That’d be dope. I ain’t gonna lie. The Hardy Boyz coming back, that’s dope. I know they haven’t been to NXT, so it was pretty dope for them to go to NXT and go wrestle FrAxiom, which we’re pretty cool with. We got a lot of respect for. We wrestled them once, and it was super dope to see.”

He continued, “Obviously, the Hardy Boyz, their legacy, tag team wrestling, part of that trio, Hardy Boyz, Dudley Boyz, Edge & Christian. The best TLC Match of all time. If we ever got to chop it up and get in the ring and roll around with those dudes, it’ll be great because we got nothing but love for Matt and Jeff… Hey, you know what? I’m down for that.”