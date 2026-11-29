The chaos didn’t end when WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 went off the air on Saturday night.

Following the Men’s WarGames main event at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, The 946 continued their assault on The Bloodline despite losing the match.

Royce Keys, Carmelo Hayes, Cruz Montana, Bronco Nima, Lucien Price and Jaida Parker handcuffed Roman Reigns to the steel cage before dismantling the ring and delivering a vicious beatdown to Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa.

As it turns out, the group wasn’t finished causing destruction.

WWE transitioned into its Survivor Series post-show, hosted by Big E, Joe Tessitore and Peter Rosenberg. The broadcast featured appearances from Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair and Bayley, along with a major announcement from WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio regarding his retirement in 2027.

The broadcast ultimately ended in chaos when The 946 stormed the post-show set and proceeded to destroy the stage.

The incident came after Reigns delivered an expletive-filled warning to the faction while making his way backstage following the conclusion of the premium live event.

“You want everything I have huh,” Reigns said. “This is all fun and f**king games!”

“The Original Tribal Chief” continued by reminding The 946 that The Bloodline had won the WarGames match before confirming his intentions to appear on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw.

“You want war,” Reigns continued. “We brought the WarGames and we whooped your ass! We won fair and square. You wanna take it? Then f**king take it! I’ll see you Monday!”

Keys responded to Reigns’ challenge after the post-show attack from 946, confirming he will be at Monday’s Raw looking for “The OTC.”

The November 30 post-Survivor Series episode of WWE Raw is scheduled to air live on Netflix from Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Monday night for live WWE Raw Results coverage.