Speculation has been running rampant across the wrestling world that former WWE Superstar Andrade could soon be making a shocking return to the company. However, a new report suggests that fans might want to pump the brakes — at least for now.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are no active discussions within WWE regarding bringing Andrade back into the fold. While social media chatter and recent developments have kept his name in the headlines, sources close to WWE leadership have reportedly shut down the idea that any serious talks are underway.

Andrade’s recent rollercoaster of headlines began earlier this fall. After being released from WWE on September 13, 2025, the former United States Champion made a surprise appearance just weeks later on the October 1st episode of AEW Dynamite. His arrival instantly sparked fan excitement — but it also led to controversy. WWE reportedly issued a cease-and-desist letter to AEW, citing Andrade’s one-year non-compete clause, which would theoretically prevent him from appearing for another major promotion until late 2026.

That legal dispute resulted in Andrade being quietly pulled from AEW programming, and from there, the rumor mill kicked into overdrive. Many fans speculated that the entire situation was a prelude to his possible return to WWE, with some insiders suggesting the company might be open to bringing him back under certain conditions.

However, those hopes appear to be premature. Sources within WWE have made it clear that Andrade’s name hasn’t come up in any creative or talent meetings, with one high-level executive even stating bluntly that “the rumors just aren’t true.”