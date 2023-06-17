AEW has announced that top tag team The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) and Daddy Ass have been added to tomorrow’s premiere of Collision in Chicago. The former tag team champions will be addressing the AEW crowd. Updated lineup for the show can be found below.

-FTR & CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe, Juice Robinson & Jay White

-Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus for the TNT Championship

-Miro in action

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Buddy Matthews

-Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho

-We’ll hear from The Acclaimed