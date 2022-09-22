Tonight’s AEW Grand Slam Dynamite featured Swerve In Your Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) defending the tag team titles against The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens), a rematch from the two teams’ epic clash at ALL OUT earlier this month.

The crowd was heavily behind The Acclaimed from the moment they made their entrance, which included Caster taking shots at former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in his freestyle rap, and Bowens shaking Arthur Ashe with his “Scissor Me Daddy Ass” chant. The match was just as competitive as their ALL OUT showdown with one exception…THE ACCLAIMED ARE NOW AEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS.

Highlights from the matchup are below.

Scissor Party by #TheAcclaimed gets cut short by a dropkick by @swerveconfident! Watch #AEWDynamite Grand Slam LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/utFUCZ7iJI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022

What a powerbomb by #SwerveInOurGlory but the resilience of @PlatinumMax is unbelievable! #AEWDynamite Grand Slam is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/j3uS5jwtpl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022

What a powerbomb by #SwerveInOurGlory but the resilience of @PlatinumMax is unbelievable! #AEWDynamite Grand Slam is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/j3uS5jwtpl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022

Full results to tonight’s episode can be found here.