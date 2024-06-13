Three of AEW’s top stars will be appearing on the June 15th episode of Collision.

The AEW X (Twitter) account shared a new video featuring former Trios Champions The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass, who promise to get something off their chests on Saturday’s show, which will be the one-year Collision anniversary.

EXCLUSIVE! @RealBillyGunn @PlatinumMax & @Bowens_Official will be at #AEWCollision LIVE SATURDAY in Youngstown, OH for the 1 Year Anniversary and they're going to have a lot to get off of their chests! pic.twitter.com/wzoELFI3OO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 13, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR COLLISION:

* Christian Cage Father’s Day Special

* AEW TNT Title Qualifying Match: Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin

* No DQ: Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* We’ll hear from The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass

* House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, & Brody King) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, & Juice Robinson)

* Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls), Lio Rush, & Rocky Romero