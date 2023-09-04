The Acclaimed are still your AEW Trios Champions.

The fan-favorites defeated Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnum Singh on the Zero Hour pre-show of this evening’s All Out pay-per-view in Chicago. NBA legend Dennis Rodman was in the champion’s corner, hit Singh with a guitar, and scissored with the Acclaimed after the win. This marks the team’s second successful defense of the Trios titles since winning them one week ago at All In.

