AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will be filmed immediately following this evening’s Dynamite from Philadelphia. Check it out below.

-Private Party vs. The Acclaimed vs. Butcher and The Blade for the AEW tag team titles

-Lee Moriarty vs. Fuego Del Sol

-John Silver vs. RUSH

-FTW champion HOOK appears

-Jamie Hayter vs. Willow Nightingale