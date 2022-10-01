Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Philadelphia featured The Acclaimed defending the tag team titles against Private Party and The Butcher and The Blade in a triple-threat match, the duo’s first official defense since winning gold from Swerve In Your Glory at Grand Slam Dynamite.

The match was a competitive back and forth that saw all three teams shine, but The Acclaimed would emerge victorious in the end after Max Caster hit the Mic Drop on The Blade. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

