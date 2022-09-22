Last night’s AEW Grand Slam Dynamite saw The Acclaimed capture the company’s tag team titles from Swerve In Your Glory, the popular team’s first championship reign since signing back in 2020.

Bowens and Caster have since taken to Twitter to comment on their monumental triumph. Bowens writes, “When my Nana passed in 2015 I promised her I’d be a success. Nana, I made it! AEW’s first Gay Champion. Most tag team wins in AEW Most popular team in wrestling. EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED.. your #ForeverChamps.”

Caster writes, “YO! LISTEN! The Acclaimed are YOUR @AEW world champions. The People’s Choice. Winningest team. Best homegrown team. We are the New Legends.”

