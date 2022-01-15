AEW stars Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, better known as The Acclaimed, released a new music video on this evening’s Rampage on TNT. Watch below as Caster takes shots at his current rivals, Sting and Darby Allin.

Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter this evening to praise rising superstar Powerhouse Hobbs from Team Taz. The Natural writes, “This man has grown in that ring at an exceptionally fast rate. @TrueWillieHobbs is going to be champion one day. He is a beast.” Check it out below.