The Acclaimed are still your AEW tag team champions.

The duo (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) defeated Jay Lethal and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett on this evening’s Dynamite from Seattle, the first Dynamite of 2023. Bowens scored the victory for his team by cradling Lethal during a chain wrestling sequence.

Jarrett and Lethal were awarded the belts at one point in the match after Lethal pinned Bowens, but the referee missed Sonjay Dutt pushing Bowens’ leg off the ropes. The match was restarted and The Acclaimed got the win.

