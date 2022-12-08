Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Austin was headlined by the Acclaimed defending the tag team championship against FTR, a match that many were heavily anticipating due to the hot year had by both teams.

The contest was as competitive as expected, with the live crowd eating up every moment and screaming “This Is Awesome” by the end. FTR hit the Big Rig and had Max Caster beat, but Anthony Bowens made a last second save to keep his team alive. The final stretch saw Wheeler hit Caster with a powerbomb and go for a cradle, but Caster smartly countered with a pin and The Acclaimed remain champions.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

This #AEW World Tag Team Championship match is UNDERWAY as @bowens_official and @CashWheelerFTR go at it! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/XNVOaNf7N2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 8, 2022

Short-arm lariat by @CashWheelerFTR flattens the Champ! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/LbkqYKFSio — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 8, 2022

.@bowens_official is all fired up! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/5CJ0JoBoBL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 8, 2022

What a BATTLE and what a VICTORY for #TheAcclaimed to retain the #AEW World Tag Team Championships right now on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@PlatinumMax @bowens_official pic.twitter.com/KA3v55qs4g — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 8, 2022

