For the second time this week, The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) have defeated Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal.

Caster and Bowens survived a No Holds Barred match against the duo at this evening’s Battle of the Belts V television special. The match was made after the controversial finish to Wednesday’s tag title matchup, where Jarrett and Lethal were awarded as champions for a brief moment before the referee overturned the decision. Bowens scored the winning pinfall on Lethal after Caster hit him with the Mic Drop elbow.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

A rolling figure four down the ramp between @TheLethalJay and @bowens_official!

A rolling figure four down the ramp between @TheLethalJay and @bowens_official!

No timbers to be scissored right now, as @RealJeffJarrett interrupts!

No timbers to be scissored right now, as @RealJeffJarrett interrupts!

.@TheLethalJay just wiped out @RefStephonSmith! It's no holds barred, so anything goes as @RealBillyGunn takes advantage!

.@TheLethalJay just wiped out @RefStephonSmith! It's no holds barred, so anything goes as @RealBillyGunn takes advantage!

