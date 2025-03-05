Can we be reasonable wrestling fans? Let’s find out.

In any wrestling promotion, there are shortcomings. No matter how much one may enjoy a

wrestling product, be it AEW, WWE, Stardom, or even your local Indies promotion – there are

always positives and negatives to take away. The icing on the cake, for most fans, is that “this is

what could be done better” part of any criticism – as if we’re all experts.

None of us are experts.

We’re not backstage, in production meetings, or pitching ideas to creative. However, the very nature of pro wrestling as an entertainment form leads to a certain accessibility that doesn’t present itself in any other type. It’s rare that you get to meet any A-list celebrity in a meet-and-greet; however, pro wrestling offers just that.

We’ve become entitled. And so be it – this isn’t going to change anytime soon. However, what

we can do is try to be fair and balanced in our criticisms, right? No true wrestling fan should root

against a company and hope they fail; nor should they dismiss a brand simply for doing things a

little different – or even for the mainstream casual base for that matter.

So let’s open this bag and create a pyramid. Simple in concept, easy in execution. Three

positives, two negatives, and one pitch. What’s going well, what isn’t, and what’s an idea to help

improve the product?

You can apply this pyramid to any promotion – and if you do, you’ll find that your biases probably aren’t as strong as you think. Everyone has preferences, but nobody should be such a fangirl that they can’t be honest about their own wrestling product. However, we can still remain positive, right?

That being said, here is the Weekly AEW Pyramid.

–

Positives

#1 AEW Strikes a Deal with Amazon Prime

This is a pretty big deal.

This means AEW PPVs will now be carried on Prime, which is subscribed to by over 200 million people worldwide. This comes on the weekend of AEW Revolution, which potentially might be the 2nd best selling Revolution PPV in their history. For the #2 wrestling company, these are healthy numbers, and it’s clear that there’s still a market for an alternative.

Pair that with Max stating that AEW is among the top streaming sports entities on the streaming channel, and things are going better than people may think in the land of the elite.

#2 Ricochet

Just Ricochet.

Did anyone ever think in his WWE run that he had it in him to lean into this super unlikable nerd with serial killer vibes that can actually cut a promo? For those who haven’t been paying attention, his months long feud with Swerve Strickland likely comes to a boiling point this Sunday for a #1 contenders match for the AEW Men’s World Championship.

While I can sense a Prince Nana ‘swerve’ coming to get nuclear heat on Ricochet, it’s well deserved based on his recent performances. It also makes the main event quite interesting, as a Mox/Ricochet matchup doesn’t make a lot of sense given his current momentum with this new gimmick. Perhaps Cope really will dethrone Moxley…

#3 Toni Storm vs. Mariah May

For those keeping track, this is one of the longest running stories in pro wrestling. Who says AEW doesn’t have stories? This is some of the best work I’ve seen in a long time for women’s wrestling in general, and these two have a certain chemistry matched only be a few in history. I firmly expect Storm to retain and head into All In: Texas as AEW Women’s World Champion.

Who her opponent is, remains in question: But if I’m booking, I find a way to get Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander in the mix somehow – even in a rare all-face three way match. But regardless of prediction, this story is on fire right now, and Revolution is worth the price alone for this coming No Holds Barred matchup.

Bonus: Harley Cameron

I mean, have you seen Harley Cameron? She literally has all the pieces to become a huge star in this industry. She oozes charisma, is extremely talented, and is over with the AEW fan base. Her in-ring ability keeps improving, and she looked like she belonged on a big stage during her match with Mercedes at Grand Slam: Australia.

I am enjoying seeing the continued rise of Harley Cameron, and you should too.

Negatives

#1 The Death Riders



I’ll admit, the storytelling has gotten better in recent weeks with this as Cope and Jay White have introduced elements that make this stable look less intimidating than they have been. However, the combination of not even seeing the AEW World Championship for months, and Moxley’s often confusing messaging for his motives, brings me to the thought of: “Hey, nice try, but this ain’t it.”

If Mox retains because of a Jay White heel turn on Cope, there better be a damn good reason for it.

If Cope defeats Moxley, then has Christian Cage immediately cash in and become AEW World Champion, he better lose that belt by Dynasty, as we don’t need Christian Cage as AEW World Champion – really at all. Though I’m hoping TK finds a way to get the “cash-in” contract off of him somehow.

Either way, this all needs to somehow end with either “Hangman” Adam Page or Darby Allin

winning that very title at All In: Texas

#2 The Trios Championships

There isn’t much of a division anymore, is there? A lot of AEW programming is hitting right now. Ricochet/Swerve, MJF/Page, Storm/May, and the rise of Megan Bayne is unfolding as we speak. But the Trios Championships are starting to bring the show down.

A. Nobody believes The Death Riders will lose the titles most times.

B. Nobody cares anymore.

The House of Black are no more, and aside from The Undisputed Kingdom, there aren’t many trios teams out there, are they? You might as well retire this championship and replace it with Women’s Tag Team Championships, as there is plenty of women’s talent to go around right now that don’t have spots on AEW TV, but could.

The Pitch

#1 Start using the term “fighters”

This is something some companies in Japan do. Why not do it for AEW? It’s not that it isn’t wrestling, but if we start using “fighters”, perhaps it creates an immediate aura that what is happening inside of an AEW ring is going to be much more intense than your average wrestling match.

It’s something to market, if anything, and separates AEW from their competitor in a unique way.

Fighting Spirit is something you can use to describe the psychology behind many AEW matches, so why not lean into it?

Bonus: Wardlow returns at Revolution

Wardlow is healthy, right? What if he returns at Revolution to cost MJF his match with Page? It would not only continue their long-stalled feud from 2022, but free up Adam Page to go after Moxley and the Death Riders if they aren’t dethroned on Sunday. And even if they are, getting Page into the main event picture by All In: Texas, a place that would cheer the roof off for him, is highly welcomed.

And that wraps up the weekly AEW pyramid. I’m aiming to do more of these, as it’s an honest look into the promotion that I support, and wish the best for. Criticism is important for growth. And doing so this way hopefully opens the door for honest discussion.

-JPT

mocwrestling@yahoo.com