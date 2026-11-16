The AJ Styles Podcast is coming this week.

Ahead of the premiere of the new-and-improved version of the official podcast of WWE legend AJ Styles, known as The AJ Styles Podcast, WWE has released an announcement with details on the launch.

WWE.com sent out the following announcement on November 16:

The AJ Styles Podcast launches this Wednesday Get ready to experience classic matches like never before with the launch of The AJ Styles Podcast, premiering this Wednesday, Nov. 18, on YouTube and podcast platforms. Each week, WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles will be joined by Superstars and Legends to relive legendary matches and deep cuts from the WWE Vault. Learn the inside stories behind unforgettable showdowns as guests break down the action with one of the ring’s all-time greats. Bayley joins the show on the debut episode to watch her 2024 untelevised WWE Women’s Championship defense against the legendary Meiko Satomura at a Live Event in Tokyo. Subscribe to The AJ Styles Podcast, a WWE and Fanatics Original Production, wherever you listen to podcasts. New episodes will be published every Wednesday on the official WWE YouTube channel.